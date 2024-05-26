Bawumia is making promises out of desperation – Prof Sampene

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Professor Paul Osei Sampene has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's pledge to reduce government spending by GH₵30 billion if elected president as "desperate" and lacking credibility.

He highlighted unfulfilled promises from Dr. Bawumia's past, questioning his track record and economic management skills.



Sampene urged Ghanaians to be cautious of such promises during the election season, emphasizing the need for a change in leadership.

He also criticized Bawumia's claim of "arresting" the depreciation of the cedi, suggesting a more realistic approach to economic management.



