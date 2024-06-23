Bawumia is next President- Allotey Jacobs predicts

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Source: Daily Guide

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has declared his belief that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, would win the next presidential election.

Breaking ranks with his party, Jacobs endorsed Bawumia over former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, citing Bawumia's leadership capabilities.



This endorsement led to Jacobs' suspension and eventual departure from the NDC.

During an appearance on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” on June 19, 2024, Jacobs announced his plan to retire from politics after voting for Bawumia, focusing on his ventures.



