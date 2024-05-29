Bawumia jabs Mahama: We’re dealing with practical projects not 'guinea fowl projects'

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Source: Asaase News

Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 presidential candidate, has highlighted the government's transformative socio-economic projects.

Speaking at the 8th CEO Summit, Bawumia emphasized achievements like the Free SHS program, the revival of the National Ambulance Service through the "One District, One Ambulance" policy, and substantial investments in technical and vocational education (TVET).

“The Northern Development Authority has completed about 304 projects so far. So we are not talking about the guinea fowl project, this economy that you say have not done well is doing better than you did,” Bawumia said.



