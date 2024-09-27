Bawumia leads Mahama in latest polls by Outcomes International

John Mahama and Bawumia

Source: MyNews Gh

In a recent poll by Outcomes International, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, leads former President John Mahama of the NDC by a narrow margin, receiving 49.4% of the projected votes compared to Mahama's 45.1%.

The survey, conducted between August and September, highlights a close race, with 5.2% of voters undecided.



Bawumia is predicted to win in 11 out of 16 regions, while Mahama is expected to secure 5 regions.

The findings suggest a highly competitive 2024 Presidential Election ahead.



