Bawumia leads Mahama in latest polls by Outcomes International

Menu ›
News
Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: MyNews Gh
In a recent poll by Outcomes International, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, leads former President John Mahama of the NDC by a narrow margin, receiving 49.4% of the projected votes compared to Mahama's 45.1%.
The survey, conducted between August and September, highlights a close race, with 5.2% of voters undecided.
Bawumia is predicted to win in 11 out of 16 regions, while Mahama is expected to secure 5 regions.
The findings suggest a highly competitive 2024 Presidential Election ahead.
Read full article
Source: MyNews Gh