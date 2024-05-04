Bawumia outlines vision for Ghana's future development in meeting with EU ambassadors

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (middle) with members of the European Union ambassadors

Vice-President and New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flag bearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia convened a meeting with European Union (EU) ambassadors and private sector executives to outline his vision for Ghana's future development and reforms, should he become President.

During the meeting, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of modernizing Ghana's tax system, drawing inspiration from Estonia's blockchain model.



He highlighted the need for improved tax traceability and data cross-checking to broaden the taxpayer base.



Dr. Bawumia also discussed plans for investment in public transport and electric vehicles, announcing the imminent arrival of 200 Honda electric buses for testing in the coming months.



He stressed the significance of responsible small-scale mining to prevent environmental degradation and the importance of industrialization to create jobs and attract investments.

The Vice-President underscored the role of technology in reorganizing sectors like agriculture and addressing regional security challenges. He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to maintaining inclusive democracy amidst sub-regional instability, advocating for cooperation with neighboring countries and Europe.



Dr. Bawumia expressed readiness to revisit policies related to local content and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act to create a more favorable investment environment. He emphasized the need for predictability in business regulations and proposed reforms in land title systems and tax exemptions for investors.



Additionally, the Vice-President proposed simplifying the tax system with a flat tax rate and digitizing processes to curb corruption. He highlighted the importance of competition in the energy sector to improve services and reduce monopolies, including removing VAT from solar energy.



Regarding education, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his support for free senior high school and emphasized the importance of STEM and other educational programs in broadening students' horizons.