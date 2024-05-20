Bawumia pledges issue-focused campaign, avoiding insults

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to address the social and economic challenges facing Ghanaians in his campaign, avoiding insults and focusing on constructive solutions.

During a meeting with Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his palace in Wa on Sunday, May 19, Dr. Bawumia assured the chief that he would maintain a respectful and issue-focused campaign.



"I am guided by your advice, and I have been campaigning by sharing my ideas with Ghanaians without resorting to insults. This is how I intend to continue, presenting my plans and achievements to seek the people's support," Dr. Bawumia said.

He also urged Wa Naa and his community to support his presidential bid in the upcoming December 7 general elections, emphasizing his potential to serve a full term compared to his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama.



"My main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, and I are both from the North. He has already served as president, but I have not. I have asked him to allow me the chance to serve. If I become president, I can serve for eight years, whereas he can only serve for four more years. If the presidency is returning to the North, it should be for eight years rather than four," he added.