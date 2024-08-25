News

Bawumia pledges to complete National Cathedral Project if elected

National Vathedral Screenshot 2024 08 25 201816.png Public funds have been invested in the National Cathedral

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral if he becomes president.

He acknowledged that significant public funds, over GHC339 million, have already been invested in the project, originally pledged by President Akufo-Addo.

Bawumia emphasized the need for discussions with churches and stakeholders to determine the best way forward, stressing the importance of completing the controversial project.

Source: 3news