Bawumia promises to train one million youth in coding if elected president

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with some NPP members during a health walk at Kwahu Mpraeso

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate, has announced a bold initiative to train approximately 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications if he wins the 2024 elections.

Speaking to supporters in Kwahu Mpraeso on Saturday, March 30, after a special Easter health walk, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of technology in shaping the future and stressed the role of Ghanaian youth in driving technological advancement.



"TThe future is technology, and the youth of this country are important to drive what we want to do in technological advancement. That is why I have said we will train about 1 million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications under my Presidency," he declared.



In addition to his commitment to technology education, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for bold reforms, including a new tax system aimed at simplifying taxation.

"A vote for me is a vote for bold solutions. And a vote for my opponent is a vote for old solutions. I am coming with new ideas and bold solutions to move our country forward. As I have said, I am coming with a new tax system which will bring a flat tax rate and also grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals," he asserted.



Dr. Bawumia called on NPP supporters to unite and work tirelessly towards victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections, emphasizing the importance of securing a majority in parliament to implement their agenda effectively.