Bawumia proposes vehicle incentives for teachers

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GBC Ghana Online

At the NPP manifesto launch, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia unveiled several transformative initiatives.

The "Women in Diplomacy" program aims to boost Ghanaian women's leadership in international organizations, while a commitment to strictly enforce sexual harassment laws seeks to ensure safer workplaces.



To support educators, Bawumia proposed incentives for teachers to buy vehicles with up to 1,800cc engine capacity. This plan aims to alleviate transportation challenges for educators and enhance their quality of life

Additionally, he plans to introduce a credit system for consumer goods, allowing Ghanaians to make purchases in small installments.



