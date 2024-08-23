Bawumia rejects LGBTQ+ despite Finance Ministry’s caution

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP’s flagbearer, has pledged to reject LGBTQ+ practices under his leadership, despite potential economic repercussions.

During a campaign event in Abuakwa North, he affirmed his commitment to uphold Ghana’s cultural, familial, and religious values.



This stance conflicts with a March 2024 Finance Ministry warning that the "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill," which criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, could cost Ghana up to $3.8 billion in World Bank aid and harm economic stability.

The bill, passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024, faces legal challenges over its constitutionality.



Read full article