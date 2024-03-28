Bawumia reveals plan to improve Sunyani roads

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia, the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has revealed plans to address the poor road conditions in Sunyani, the Capital of the Bono Region.

During a meeting with various members of the informal sector, including the Ghana Association of Garages, Hairdressers and Beautician Association, Sunyani Traders Association, and Ghana Association of Fashion Designers, he announced that a contractor has been engaged to tackle the Sunyani Town roads, including Magazine town roads.



Acknowledging the efforts of local leaders like Member of Parliament Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, Regional Chairman Kwame Baffour, and Sunyani West MP Ignatious Baffour Awuah in advocating for road improvements,



According to a Daily Guide report, Dr. Bawumia assured that the contractor will commence work soon, with completion expected by the end of the year.



In addition to the road rehabilitation announcement, Dr. Bawumia commissioned the second Fire Service College and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo region.



This follows the recent commissioning of the Wungu Fire Service College in the North East Region, making the Akufo-Addo government the first since independence to build a fire college.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to implementing his FLAT TAX RATE policy regime and TAX AMNESTY package for all businesses and individuals. He also expressed support for establishing hostels for apprentices of various associations, similar to those provided for "Kayaayes," and accepted an invitation to fully digitalize the governance system to enhance service delivery efficiency and economic prosperity.



Highlighting his achievements as vice president, including the successful implementation of the Ghana card, one student one tablet policy, and medical drones delivery system, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his problem-solving ability and pledged support to businesses through flexible loans and training.



He announced a GHC 660 million allocation to support 160,000 businesses in the coming days and encouraged associations to access the Business Support Programme by the Youth Employment Agency.



During a courtesy visit to the Muslim Fraternity, Zongo Chiefs, and Christian leadership at the Sunyani Central mosque, Dr. Bawumia emphasized religious discipline and tolerance.



Alhaji Imam Baba Saeed expressed readiness on behalf of the Muslims and the Zongos community to partner with Dr. Bawumia and the MP for more development in the Municipality, citing Dr. Bawumia's honesty, discipline, and God-fearing nature as reasons for their support.