Bawumia's 'Ghana beyond cocoa and gold' policy will improve the economy and stabilise cedi – Ahiagbah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has affirmed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's dedication to Ghana's economy away from its heavy reliance on cocoa and gold.

'Ghana beyond cocoa and gold', a campaign promise by Dr. Bawumia, part of his broader transformative agenda that aims to broaden Ghana's economic base for sustainable growth and development.



According to Ahiagbah, the 'Ghana beyond cocoa and gold' policy will build on the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy to diversify and enhance the productive capacity of Ghana's economy.



"It will deliver jobs for the youth and a stable cedi through increased export earnings," he said.