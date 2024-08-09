Bawumia’s government will be about Job Creation – Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's running mate, pledged that the next NPP government would prioritize job creation during a community event in Elubo, Western Region.

He emphasized that every government initiative under Dr. Bawumia would focus on employment, building on programs like free SHS and TVET.



Prempeh highlighted plans to construct 111 hospitals, expected to generate over 67,000 health sector jobs and provide ICT training for one million youths to expand job opportunities.

He urged voters to support the NPP, stressing that their vote would secure a brighter economic future for Ghana.



