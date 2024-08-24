Bawumia’s housing policy for all Ghanaians is feasible – Dr Dickson Osei Asibey

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Dickson Osei Asibey, a legal practitioner and senior lecturer at KNUST, supports Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's housing policy, stating it's achievable.

He explains that the Ghana Card provides reliable identification, allowing citizens to easily access loans and mortgages to build or buy homes.



Dr. Asibey adds that assets like farms can be used as collateral through this system, making homeownership more accessible.

He believes that if such processes work effectively in other countries, they can be successfully implemented in Ghana as well.



