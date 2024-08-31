Bawumia’s promise to provide toilets, and water within two years was a scam – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia labeled the promise as "419,"

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to fulfill his 2016 campaign promise that no Ghanaian community would face toilet and water facility issues within two years of the NPP taking power.

Speaking in Lower West Akyem, Asiedu Nketia labeled the promise as "419," a term for fraud, pointing out that many communities, including his hometown of Seikwa, still lack proper toilet facilities.



He accused the government of abandoning toilet construction projects and emphasized the NDC's commitment to addressing these issues if elected.

He also warned against vote-buying, stating that it hinders community development.



