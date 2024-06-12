News

Bawumia’s running mate not a novice in politics – NPP Executive hints

Bawu Exec Hint.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, former District Chief Executive for Bongo, has hinted at the likely running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 elections.

Ayinbisa, the Upper East Regional Communications Director, revealed on Dreamz FM that the candidate is a well-known figure within the party, already actively campaigning.

He assured that the nominee is not new to politics, unlike Bawumia when he was first introduced.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to present his choice to the party's National Council soon, following consultations with key leaders and influencers in the Ashanti Region.

