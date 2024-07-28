Bawumia’s watermelon factory is an empty container- Walewale NDC Parliamentary candidate

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Alhaji Abubakari Abdallah, the Walewale Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for constructing what he described as an "empty container" watermelon factory in Walewale.

Speaking at the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, Abdallah labeled the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration as deceptive, accusing them of making fake promises.



He cited the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam project, which he claimed has seen no progress despite a sod-cutting ceremony.

Abdallah also mentioned the abandoned dualization project of the Walewale-Tamale road and urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC to rescue the country from the current administration.



Read full article