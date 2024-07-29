News

Bawumia solves problems Mahama has no answers to – Oppong Nkrumah

KON On Bawumia.png Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Works and Housing Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has defended the government's approach under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasizing that Bawumia offers solutions where opposition figures like John Dramani Mahama fall short.

Nkrumah criticized the opposition for condemning ideas without presenting viable alternatives, citing Bawumia's initiatives on fuel pricing and job creation through digitalization.

He contrasted this with Mahama's dismissal of policies like Free SHS and his alleged skepticism about addressing issues like fuel prices.

Nkrumah highlighted that voters face a choice between a proactive party addressing challenges and an opposition that he claims has been ineffective.

