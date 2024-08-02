Bawumia storms Akuapim North Constituency for ‘Mega Ofie Walk’

The event will feature key NPP figures and performances by renowned musicians

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Presidential Candidate and Vice President of Ghana, will lead the "Mega Ofie Walk" in Akuapim North to rally support for the party's bid to "break the 8" and end the traditional eight-year electoral cycle.

The 6-kilometer walk from Mamfe to Mampong Coronation Park, expecting over 5,000 participants, will launch Samuel Awuku’s campaign for the parliamentary seat.

The event will feature key NPP figures and performances by renowned musicians, aiming to energize and mobilize voters for the upcoming elections.



