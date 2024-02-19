Bawumia supports BISCO educational development fund with GHC50K

The Northern Regional Minister, presented the donation on behalf of the Vice President

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made a generous donation of GH¢50,000 to support the Educational Development Fund of Business Senior High School (BISCO) in Tamale during its 60th Anniversary celebration.

This gesture demonstrated the Vice President's commitment to the progress of education.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, presented the donation on behalf of the Vice President.



He highlighted that the purpose of the donation was to strengthen the efforts of the Old Students Association in promoting the school's development through its Educational Development Fund initiative.



He praised BISCO for its remarkable achievements and resilience in providing quality business education in Ghana.



Alhaji Saibu emphasized the significance of business education in today's fast-changing global economy and encouraged students to take advantage of government policies and programs aimed at enhancing their growth and development.



Under the theme “BISCO@60: The Beacon of Business Education in Northern Ghana,” the anniversary featured speeches and presentations with the aim of inspiring students to seize available opportunities for their personal and academic advancement.

Professor Daniel Bagah, a member of the Council of State and an alumnus of BISCO, provided valuable advice to students, urging them to make the most of the resources and opportunities available to them.



Alhaji Mahama Nurudeen, National President of the BISCO Old Students Association, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their support in making the anniversary celebration a success.



The event also recognized outstanding staff members and students with awards and citations for their dedicated service and contributions to the school's development.



Since its inception in 1963 with only one student, BISCO has grown significantly, now accommodating over 3,000 students and offering a diverse range of programs including Business, Home Economics, General Science, and Agricultural Science.



The school's journey over the past six decades underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape in Northern Ghana.