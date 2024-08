Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP’s presidential candidate, has pledged to collaborate with chiefs if elected.

He emphasized that working with traditional leaders will address societal issues, preserve cultural values, and reform outdated practices.

Bawumia made these assurances during meetings with chiefs and elders in Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, and Yilo Krobo constituencies.



Read full article