Bawumia to meet the press today

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to meet the press at the Movenpick Hotel

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is scheduled to meet the press today, August 25, 2024, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The event, starting at 5 p.m., will give media representatives the opportunity to question him on the NPP’s recently launched manifesto, "Bold Solutions for Jobs and Business," as well as other pressing national issues.

The manifesto, unveiled on August 18, 2024, in the Western Region, outlines Bawumia’s vision for a progressive Ghana, focusing on job creation and economic growth, building on the current government's achievements.



