Bawumia unveils new online system for School Licensing and Inspection Management

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a move to enhance the quality of education in Ghana, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled the School Licensing and Inspection Management System (SLIMS), developed by the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA).

The launch, held at the Alisa Hotel Accra, aims to modernize educational administration in both private and public schools. SLIMS will streamline inspection planning and execution, automate report generation, and ensure transparent transactions.



The system, which has two models, for licensing and inspection, is accessible off-line nationwide and available to school proprietors and schools, to make requests to NaSIA for licensing and inspection of schools.



Bawumia stated that the new system greatly decreases the time required to produce inspection reports from four months to two weeks. Additionally, schools can receive a temporary license within a week of applying under the new system.



Dr. Bawumia praised NaSIA for its innovative approach to education regulation, emphasizing the government's commitment to using technology to improve education for all children in Ghana.



He also recognized the significant role of private education providers in Ghana's educational landscape, highlighting the government's efforts to collaborate with the private sector for better education delivery.

Dr. Hilda Haggar Ampadu, NaSIA's Inspector General of Schools, expressed gratitude for the support in implementing SLIMS. She emphasized that the system would enhance educational quality and accountability by streamlining processes and empowering schools.



Before SLIMS, school inspections were done manually, leading to delays and paperwork. The new system has streamlined the process, reducing the average inspection time per school from a week to just a day and condensing reports from 46 pages to 10.



SLIMS features a user-friendly interface and will enable schools to track their progress and submit data seamlessly to the Ministry of Education's dashboard.



The system is part of the government's broader efforts to improve education quality and ensure every child has access to high-quality education in Ghana.