Bawumia will be prime suspect 1 in the 10,000 bags of stolen rice at the port — Malik Basintale

Bawumia Rice Saga This statement follows recent developments in the Airbus bribery scandal

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communicator of the NDC, predicts that by next year, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could become the main suspect in an investigation into the alleged theft of 10,000 bags of rice.

This statement follows recent developments in the Airbus bribery scandal and signals the NDC's intention to scrutinize the current administration’s actions.

Basintale emphasized that, while President Akufo-Addo cannot be investigated post-office due to constitutional protections, Bawumia would be vulnerable after the NDC potentially takes power, adding fuel to ongoing debates about transparency versus political maneuvering.



Source: ghlagatin.net