Bawumia will use our gold to make the cedi stable – Ahiagbah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced the party's plan to leverage the nation's gold reserves to bolster the strength of the Cedi if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia assumes the presidency.

Ahiagbah emphasized that under a Bawumia administration, the depreciation of the Cedi would become a thing of the past.



"Be Bold with Bawumia. He will use our gold to back the cedi to make it stable. This is a Bold solution to stabilize the cedi. Depreciation will be a thing of the past because the cedi will be sufficiently stable under Bawumia," he stated on his X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, April 16.