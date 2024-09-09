Be bold & tell us exactly what you'll do to fight galamsey – DKY to Mahama, Bawumia

DKY urged both leaders to be bold and present specific actions

Sports journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah (DKY) has called on New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama to clearly outline their plans to combat illegal mining (galamsey).

He criticized both candidates for being vague about their strategies to address the issue, suggesting they might be hesitant due to concerns about how it could affect their electoral chances.

DKY urged both leaders to be bold and present specific actions to tackle galamsey, speaking during the Sports segment on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



Read full article