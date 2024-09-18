Be fearless as a man of God, speak your mind — Hannah Bissiw-Kotei to Pastors

Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotei

Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotei, National Women’s Organiser of the NDC, has rejected the notion that politics and Christianity cannot coexist.

In an interview on GHOne TV, she emphasized that her faith plays a crucial role in her leadership and decision-making.



Dr. Bissiw-Kotei argued that righteous leadership is beneficial, citing the Bible, and dismissed critics who question the blend of faith and politics.

She urged religious leaders to remain fearless and true to their beliefs, stressing that it’s more important to please God than people in positions of power.



