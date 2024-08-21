Be the driving force in Ghana’s transformative Journey – Mahama to Ghanaian youth

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghana's youth to lead the country's transformative journey.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto, Mahama emphasized the crucial role of young people in driving change.



The manifesto, titled "Building the Ghana We Want Together," aims to create a brighter future for the nation.

Mahama invites Ghanaians, especially the youth, to join the launch event in Winneba or follow it through various media channels.



Read full article