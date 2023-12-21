Bees attack, claims life of 81-year-old retired teacher in Koforidua

File photo

81-year-old Juliana Akua Kyerew Debrah has tragically lost her life due to a vicious attack by bees.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Apenteng Hall area in Debrakrom a central business suburb of New Juaben South Municipality.



The incident happened when the bees, apparently disturbed in their hives on a building, unleashed a sudden and aggressive attack on unsuspecting individuals.



Some found themselves in the path of the swarm, suffering multiple stings as a result.



Among those affected was Akua Kyerew, a retired teacher who was seated outside her house when the bees, in pursuit of the disturbed individuals, swarmed around her face and stung her severely, rendering her unconscious.

Prompt action by her son, Richard Fiifi Saying, who saw her, rushed his mother to the Eastern Regional Hospital for urgent medical attention.



Despite determined efforts to save her, the elderly woman succumbed to the injuries and shock sustained during the bee assault, ultimately passing away a few days later.



Fiifi told Starr News, the family is now left in mourning, grappling with the unexpected loss of their mother.