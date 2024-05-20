Bekwai Forestry Commission arrests two for illegal tree felling in gold hunt

The suspects were caught in the Bosome Freho

The Bekwai Forestry Commission has apprehended two individuals for illegally cutting down trees in the Bosomtwi Range Forest reserve while searching for gold.

The suspects, 20-year-old Ghanaian Baba Nyaaba and 53-year-old Chinese national Lii Keying, were caught in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti region.



During the arrest, authorities destroyed an excavator and several structures used by illegal miners. Additionally, they seized two pickup trucks and a Land Cruiser Prado with registration numbers ER 1968-11, AS 1172-12, and AS 1311-14.



This isn't Baba Nyaaba's first encounter with the law; he was previously arrested at the same location with five others and later released on bail. Efforts are currently underway to identify and apprehend the owners of the seized vehicles.

In response to the environmental damage, the Forestry Commission has enlisted local farmers to help replant trees.



Speaking to Adom News, these farmers expressed their shock at the level of devastation and called for a more vigorous fight against illegal mining.