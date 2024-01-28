Bekwai MP discusses perceptions and realities of bring a parliamentarian

Joseph Osei-Owusu

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has offered insights into why some politicians are eager to secure parliamentary seats, debunking common perceptions about the role's attractiveness.

In an interview on TV3, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, addressed the misconception that MPs receive superior remuneration, which drives many to vie for parliamentary positions.



Contrary to popular belief, Osei-Owusu emphasized that being an MP is "the least attractive of all opportunities" available to politicians. He highlighted the misconception surrounding the financial benefits associated with parliamentary roles, stating that MPs face various challenges and are responsible for managing resources for themselves and their constituents



“I have been wondering myself. I came also from that background. I started politics from the very bottom. There are times that people believe that probably one will be better remunerated as an MP, but when you go in you find that it is the least attractive of all the opportunities. When you're an MP, the same resource takes care of yourself, your driver and the rest of your constituency,” he said.

Acknowledging the allure of public recognition that comes with being an MP, Osei-Owusu stressed the importance of not discouraging aspiring lawmakers despite the inherent difficulties of the role.



He urged leaders to refrain from complaining but instead encourage others to pursue parliamentary seats, emphasizing the need to educate individuals about the challenges and responsibilities associated with parliamentary positions.