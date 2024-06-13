News

Benlord faces murder charge for alleged shooting of soldier

Militray Officer Shot Kasoa.png The incident occurred on April 30, 2024

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Attorney-General has advised charging self-acclaimed traditional ruler, Benlord Ababio, with conspiracy and murder for allegedly shooting a soldier during a land dispute in Millennium City, Gomoa Fetteh.

