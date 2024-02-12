Bernard Agyei Kwakye: Independent parliamentary hopeful prioritises youth empowerment

Bernard Agyei Kwakye

Bernard Agyei Kwakye, an aspiring independent parliamentary candidate for Tano South, has outlined his primary mission to enhance the lives of the youth in the constituency and the broader country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bechem, Ahafo Region, the 30-year-old professional teacher, known locally as "Bullet," expressed a commitment to work in three key areas: education, health, and job creation, aiming for tangible improvements in living standards, particularly for the youth.



Agyei emphasised that his political vision transcends the traditional NPP/NDC rhetoric, presenting a substantial paradigm shift focused on fostering socio-economic and political development in the Tano South Constituency and Ghana at large.



He conveyed confidence in his motivation and readiness to undertake the responsibilities if elected in the 2024 general election.

Addressing the challenges faced by the youth, Agyei underscored the need to equip them with employable skills, fostering economic independence, and steering them away from social vices such as drug abuse, armed robberies, prostitution, and hooliganism. He called attention to the abundance of resources in the nation, asserting that providing these skills should not be a difficult task.



Expressing concern over the absence of a health training institution in the Bechem Municipality, Agyei made a promise to establish one if elected. He urged constituents to set aside their differences and unite behind his vision, emphasising his determination to make a positive impact on their well-being.



Agyei concluded by requesting constituents not to judge him based on his age and financial status, asserting that he possesses the necessary qualities to bring about positive change in the constituency and the entire country.