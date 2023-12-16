'Beyond the sky can be your limit' - Lawyer hails junior who wowed CJ, SC panel

Lawyer George Kodzo Adabadze

George Kodzo Adabadze, is a lawyer of two years standing at the Bar, but his boss is convinced that Adabadze will go far in the practice.

According to Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, his junior had made him proud with the plaudits he received when he appeared before a Supreme Court panel led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.



Samoa Addo posted a tribute on his verified Facebook page (December 13) which read: "George Kodzo Adabadze, beyond the sky can only be your limit. Keep making me proud. I am a very happy boss this afternoon. Xmas bonus Allah."



This message was posted hours after the junior counsel had appeared before the apex court to make submissions on a case involving the payment of emoluments by the state to the First and Second Ladies.



George was representing his senior in a case in which two sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and another went to the apex court to challenge the payment of emoluments.



Rockson Dafeamekpor, South Dayi MP; Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa Constituency and Nii Tackie Commey sued the state through the Attorney General challenging the payments.

Lawyer Adabadze, in his submissions, relied on his case statement and other documents filed.



Mr Adabadze contended that the Prof. Ntiamoah Baidu Committee exceeded its jurisdiction when it recommended the extension of payment of salaries to the first and second ladies.



In a similar case filed at the same court, another lawyer of two-year standing received praise from the CJ and other Justices.



The two separate young lawyers who represented the Plaintiffs George Kodzo Adabadze and Essinam Kporku (both two years at the BAR) in the separate cases received commendations from the Chief Justice’s panel for the excellent deliveries, a Starr FM report on the matter read.



Aside from the CJ, other Justices on the cases were: Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Lovelace Johnson, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Barbara AckahYensu, Justice Ernest Gawu and Justice Samuel Asiedu.

The court has since fixed February 28 to deliver judgment on the two separate suits.







SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel









Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.