Bible Society of Ghana launches revised bilingual Ewe-English standard version

This diglot aims to enhance personal Bible reading and study in both languages

The Bible Society of Ghana recently introduced the revised bilingual Ewe-English Standard Version Bible (diglot) at the Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPCG) in Ho-Kpodzi.

According to Graphic Online, this diglot aims to enhance personal Bible reading and study in both languages, serve as an academic resource, and support individual and group devotions.



The launch event, themed "We heard them speak in our own language," was attended by members of the church community.



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, Rt Rev. Dr Lt Colonel (rtd) Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko, delivered a sermon emphasizing the importance of making the Bible accessible to all. He noted that true discipleship requires engagement with God's word.

Rev. Dr Agbeko highlighted the significance of the diglot, stating that hearing God speak in one's own language is a profound experience. He encouraged parents to prioritize teaching their children their mother tongue alongside other languages.



The diglot, he explained, is not intended to replace the Ewe language but to facilitate easier translation of scriptures and promote fluency in both languages among readers.