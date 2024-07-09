Biden condemns 'Russian brutality' after deadly Ukraine strikes

Rescuers clearing the rubble of the Ohmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden condemned Russian missile strikes in Ukraine that killed at least 38 people and injured 190, including some at Kyiv's largest children's hospital.

Biden called the attacks a "horrific reminder of Russia's brutality" and vowed to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Russia claimed the hospital blast was a misfired Ukrainian missile, but the UN and analysts attributed it to Russia.



Biden plans to announce further support for Ukraine at a NATO summit in Washington.

Ukraine's President Zelensky, pushing for NATO membership post-war, will attend. The summit focuses on defense amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.



