Biden 'not confident' of peaceful transition if Trump loses

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Source: BBC

President Joe Biden doubts a peaceful transition if Trump loses the November election, citing Trump's remarks about a "bloodbath."

Trump had made these comments about the auto industry, but Democrats see them as a threat to democracy.



Trump's campaign argues the comments were misinterpreted.

Biden, recalling Trump's past refusal to accept election results and the January 2021 Capitol riot, stressed the importance of respecting election outcomes.



He also hinted at efforts to complicate vote counts in local districts, urging voters to uphold democratic principles.



