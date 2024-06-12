Biden vows to respect guilty verdict in son's gun trial

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has been found guilty of three felony counts related to gun crimes and lying about his drug use.

The verdict comes as President Biden campaigns for re-election and follows a tumultuous trial that exposed Hunter's struggles with drug addiction. President Biden has stated that he will respect the jury's decision and accept the outcome, while also considering an appeal.



The conviction has sparked political reaction, with Republicans calling for further investigation into the Biden family's activities and Democrats praising the justice system.

Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, but a shorter sentence is likely.



Read full article