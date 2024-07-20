Biden vows to run as more Democrats ask him to drop out

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden is reaffirming his commitment to stay in the 2024 presidential race despite increasing calls from Democrats for him to step aside.

Biden's inner circle is reportedly discussing his future amid party pressures, loss of major donors, and concerns over maintaining control of Congress.



Vice-President Kamala Harris reassured donors of their chances, while Biden’s re-election campaign chair emphasized his determination to defeat Donald Trump.

Biden, currently quarantined with mild Covid-19 symptoms, insists he will run unless advised otherwise by a doctor.



The Democratic National Convention is approaching, where Biden is expected to be officially nominated.



