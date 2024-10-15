Big boost for mental health as govt adds 4 diseases to NHIS benefit packages effective November 1

Dr Da-Costa Aboagye , CEO, NHIA

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Ghana government has expanded the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include coverage for four mental health conditions: Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety, and Schizophrenia.

This change, effective from November 1, 2024, will cover outpatient services and initial hospitalization for these conditions at NHIS-accredited facilities.



The initiative aims to improve access to mental health care, especially in a country with limited specialized hospitals.

It’s part of a broader strategy to address mental health gaps and promote Universal Health Coverage, reducing financial and geographical barriers to mental health treatment.



Read full article