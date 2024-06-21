'Big mistake' for South Korea to arm Ukraine - Putin

Mr Putin has warned Seoul against supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv

Source: BBC

Vladimir Putin has warned South Korea against arming Ukraine, stating it would be a "big mistake" and could prompt Russian retaliation.

His comments follow Seoul’s contemplation of arms support for Ukraine, spurred by Russia and North Korea's mutual defense pact. Putin's warning came after his visit to North Korea, where he signed a defense agreement with Kim Jong Un.



South Korea's presidential office said it will consider "various options" in response and may summon the Russian ambassador to protest.

While South Korea has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refrained from sending lethal weapons due to its policy against arming nations in conflict.



