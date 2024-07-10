News

Big names set for the 2024 Influencers' Conference

IMG 20240702 WA0036 Influencers' Conference 2024

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The third edition of INFLUENCERS’ CONFERENCE returns on August 24, 2024 at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, under the theme: ‘INFLUENCING YOUTH INCLUSION FOR CHANGE’. Influential speakers, panelists, resource persons, moderators and the general public are all pumped up for the event.

