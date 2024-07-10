Big names set for the 2024 Influencers' Conference

The third edition of INFLUENCERS’ CONFERENCE returns on August 24, 2024 at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, under the theme: ‘INFLUENCING YOUTH INCLUSION FOR CHANGE’. Influential speakers, panelists, resource persons, moderators and the general public are all pumped up for the event.

The Influencers’ Conference is a forum that assembles public relation professionals, bloggers, vloggers, celebrities and others within the creative arts and media industry to reach and touch on issues affecting our society. It is a platform where change-makers, ready-made and upcoming influencers are taken and made marketable in an environment where they build deeper understanding, connect and share experiences.



The past two editions had the privilege of having the United Nations Resident Coordinator – H.E. Charles Abani, former Ambassador of France to Ghana – H.E. Anne Sophie Avé as keynote speakers, with notable speakers and panelists who had an amazing time in 2023 and 2022 respectively.



This year, Minister for Information – Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the President of Ghana – Jefferson Sackey, Bernard Kafui Sokpe, Joyce Ahiadorme, Clifford Cheqona, Frank Love, Antoine Mensah, Faith Senam Ocloo, Jannice Tagoe, Sonia Ibrahim, Enam Tugbefia, Kojo Daasebre, Mariam Mensah, et al, will be having conversations that will change mindsets and attitude, giving hope, guidance and a sense of direction.







Registration is ‘free’ via SmartBADGE by simply visiting: https://bit.ly/In-conf on your smartphones or computers.

For more information sponsorship, call: +233274226334; or reach out on Instagram: @influencers_conference.



Partners include NaaviQ Company Limited, Cricova, Kiki’s Pot, Bash Media, Tackle Hubs, Authes Global, New Media Association of Ghana, National Road Safety Authority of Ghana, Fast Ride, SmartBADGE, Tumtum Photos, Influencer Hub and Suya Factory.



Media partners are the Ytainment Podcast, MX24 TV, GhanaWebbers, Global African Times, EIB Network, Energy Radio, All Africa Media Network, City Scope Nigeria, and 4Syte TV.



The conference is powered by Konekt Global Management.