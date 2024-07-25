Billboard Displacement: Mankrong Nkwanta Chiefs restore NPP billboard

Hannah Asamoah urged her followers to stay focused

Five chiefs from Mankrong Nkwanta, Agona East, Central Region, have restored a New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign billboard after an Agona Swedru Circuit Court order.

The chiefs—Nana Abbey, Nana Inkoom, Kojo Simpa, Kojo Bereku, Kobina Donkor, and Nana Arthur—had displaced the billboard on July 14, citing obstruction of a planned community durbar ground.



Arrested and arraigned, they were granted bail and ordered to reinstate the billboard, which they complied with on July 22.

NPP parliamentary candidate Hannah Asamoah, feeling relieved, expressed her intention to run a clean campaign and urged her followers to stay focused.



