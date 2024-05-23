Birifor youth accuses chief of human rights abuses

The BYA claims the chief exploits, extorts, and physically attacks Birifor indigenes

Source: Onua Online

The Birifor Youth Association (BYA) has called for urgent state security intervention to stop the alleged inhumane treatment by Chief Kongwura Jinkurige I in the Kong Traditional area of Savannah Region.

The BYA claims the chief exploits, extorts, and physically attacks Birifor indigenes, treating them as second-class citizens.



The tensions escalated after the chief imposed a levy on Birifor households, leading to property destruction and violence.

Despite petitions to local authorities, no resolution has been achieved.



The BYA fears open hostilities and seeks immediate action to prevent further violence and ensure peace in the region.



