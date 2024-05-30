Birim Central begins 7km bituminous surfacing of Akyem Oda roads

Memphis Metropolitan Limited has been contracted to complete the project within six months

Last Friday, the Birim Central Municipal Assembly commenced the bituminous surfacing of seven kilometers of roads in Akyem Oda and Akyem Aboabo, funded by the World Bank through the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme.

Memphis Metropolitan Limited has been contracted to complete the project within six months.



At the sod-cutting ceremony, Akyem Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah highlighted other projects, including the asphalting of 20 kilometers of roads and the reconstruction of the Oda central market.

These projects, worth over GH¢100 million, aim to enhance transportation and stimulate economic growth. Municipal Chief Executive Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa urged stakeholders to ensure timely and quality completion of the project.



Operations Manager Cephas Kafui and supervising engineer Daniel Kumi assured the public of their commitment to quality and on-time delivery.