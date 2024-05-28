News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Black Starlets’ hopes of qualifying for U17 AFCON and World Cup not over yet

The Black Starlets 333 Black Starlets’ hopes of qualifying for the U17 World Cup are certain despite losing against Burkina

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations are still alive, despite their loss in the semifinals of the 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.

The team was defeated 2-1 by Burkina Faso in the match held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, there is still a chance for Ghana to break their streak of missing out on two consecutive U17 AFCONs and World Cups.

The organizers of this year's WAFU B U17 AFCON are waiting for confirmation from CAF regarding the number of teams that will qualify for the 2025 U17 AFCON.

Traditionally, only the two finalists advanced to the 12-team tournament, with the top 4 teams earning tickets to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana