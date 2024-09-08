Blame govt for our W/A economic index drop -Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Ghanaian Times

Former President John Mahama, NDC flagbearer, has blamed Ghana’s economic decline on government mismanagement, noting that Ivory Coast has overtaken Ghana as West Africa's second-largest economy.

Speaking in Yeji, Bono East, he criticized the NPP for corruption and incompetence.



Mahama promised to restore the economy, create jobs, and develop cashew farming, similar to the cocoa industry.

He also condemned the NPP for using state resources for political gain, urging President Akufo-Addo to stop using government equipment for campaign purposes, and warned of potential action if not addressed.



