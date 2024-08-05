Bloated voters register risks election manipulation- M4C

Solomon Owusu

Solomon Owusu of the Movement for Change (M4C) has alleged that Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) has presented an inflated voter register.

According to Owusu, the register's total exceeds the country's eligible population, suggesting potential electoral manipulation.



With recent figures showing over 18.6 million registered voters amidst a population of 34 million, including 45% under 18, Owusu calls for vigilance.

He emphasizes the need for well-trained polling agents from political parties to ensure a fair election.



He also urges the EC to conduct transparent and credible elections on December 7, 2024.



