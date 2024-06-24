Blood can’t be manufactured, donate to save lives- National Blood Service

The exercise aimed to collect 150 pints of blood

Source: GNA

The National Blood Service has urged the public to donate blood, emphasizing that it cannot be manufactured.

Mr. Korku Adjorlolo, a Blood Donor Recruiter, highlighted misconceptions causing low donation rates during a blood donation exercise by the Greater Accra Regional National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) at Teshie Camp Methodist Presby Church.



The event, which also involved NHIS card renewals and registrations, saw Deputy CEO Mrs. Louisa Atta-Agyemang commend the collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and community participation.

The exercise aimed to collect 150 pints of blood, coinciding with Blood Donors Day and Sickle Cell Day celebrations.



Read full article