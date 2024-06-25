Bloody clash averted at Kwahu Abetifi

The family intended to reintroduce her as the leader, but opponents objected

Source: The Chronicle

In Kwahu Abetifi, a clash was narrowly avoided when a group led by the Etenea-Bretuo family clashed with the palace over the installation of Nana Yaa Asantewaa as Obapanin.

The family intended to reintroduce her as the leader, but opponents objected, leading to a scuffle.



The conflict stemmed from a long-standing chieftaincy dispute and disagreements over her authority.

The situation escalated, resulting in the destruction of property and the intervention of security forces to prevent violence.



